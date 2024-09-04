BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.70 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,548.73 or 1.00116328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,117,416,679 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998973 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.