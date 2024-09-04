BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.60 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.60 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.99 or 1.00053615 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,117,540,138 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998973 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

