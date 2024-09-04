BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $765.45 million and $17.11 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

