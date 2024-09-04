Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.
Black Iron Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.57.
Black Iron Company Profile
Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
