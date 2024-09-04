BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.27 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.08216474 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $14,385,567.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.