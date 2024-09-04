BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 614.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,910,000 after acquiring an additional 288,992 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,937,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,737,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock remained flat at $52.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

