BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $141,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 9,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,639. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

