Blur Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Blur has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $35.34 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,848,058,649.8287673 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.15729599 USD and is up 6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $29,185,229.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

