Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.45

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

