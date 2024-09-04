Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.45

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Further Reading
