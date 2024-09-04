Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Shares Down 24.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 10,113,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average daily volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Bonhill Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £787,314.00, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Bonhill Group

(Get Free Report)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.