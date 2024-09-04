Bowlero (BOWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Bowlero to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bowlero

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.