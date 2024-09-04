BP (LON:BP) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.67 ($8.37).

LON BP opened at GBX 416.35 ($5.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 450.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 476.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 87 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($496.49). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($28,205.13). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £377.58 ($496.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,099 shares of company stock worth $2,188,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

