Braime Group PLC (BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 on October 11th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,983 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,071.82. Braime Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,599.60 ($34.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the middle East, the United States, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products.

