Braime Group PLC (BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 on October 11th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,983 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,071.82. Braime Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,599.60 ($34.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Braime Group Company Profile
