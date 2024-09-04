Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,914 shares of company stock worth $19,815,248. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $211.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

