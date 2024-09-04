Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $13.48

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of F opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

