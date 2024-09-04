Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $26.51

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa America upgraded GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

