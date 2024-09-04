Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $26.75

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $128,894.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,985.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,205 shares of company stock worth $1,565,083. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.02. Upstart has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.