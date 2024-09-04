Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Dillard’s accounts for about 2.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 45.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.32. 37,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

