Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. TPG makes up 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TPG by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $52,189,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 153,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,199.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.