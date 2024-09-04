Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

