Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $763,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. 891,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

