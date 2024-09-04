Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 127,763 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

TPZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

