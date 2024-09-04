Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,863. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

