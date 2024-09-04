Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. 272,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

