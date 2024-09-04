Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 24,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,110. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

