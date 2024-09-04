Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,952,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

