Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $146.90. 182,773 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,226. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

