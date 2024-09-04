Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $227.81. 126,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
