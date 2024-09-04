Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 770 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 3,110,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,643. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

