cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $366.43 million and approximately $48.24 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Profile

cat in a dogs world was first traded on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00395337 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $38,661,686.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

