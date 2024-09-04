CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and $2.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,392.47 or 1.00104249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03095864 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,994,003.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

