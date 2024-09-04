Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.70), with a volume of 49640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.67).

Celtic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of £194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 812.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.43.

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.