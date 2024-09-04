Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

