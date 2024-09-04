Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $80.23

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.23, but opened at $74.11. Centene shares last traded at $74.98, with a volume of 911,943 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Centene Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

