Certus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Certus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,090 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.