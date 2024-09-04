Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 37,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,062. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

