CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. CGI has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,190,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

