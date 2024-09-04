Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $37.71 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $37.71 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

