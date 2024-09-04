Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

