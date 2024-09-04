Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in August

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 22,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

