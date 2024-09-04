Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $264.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.