Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $264.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

