China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CJJD

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,886. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.