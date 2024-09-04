China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CJJD
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.