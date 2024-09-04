China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.52. 39,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 57,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.37.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

