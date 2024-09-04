Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $53.14. 2,864,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,998,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

