Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.86. 340,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.66. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.97.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

