Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.24

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $17.01. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 31,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $270.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

