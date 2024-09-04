Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 162,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 324,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

