Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.41

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.41 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 1581527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

