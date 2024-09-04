Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 8,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,298,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.22. 7,817,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,918. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.